Kathy Darlene Cotton Purvis was born on March 9, 1970, in Jacksonville, Florida, and left this world on June 24, 2023 in Coxburg, MS surrounded by her beloved family and friends. It was a Monday night and for supper her mother and father had roast beef out of a can that they turned into a gravy and English peas out of a can. They went in on a Sunday and I, Kathy Darlene Cotton Purvis was born. My daddy’s name was Ellie David Cotton, and my mother’s Name was Linda Ann Clay. They were both born in Mississippi. Two years after I was born, my baby sister and only sibling, Patsy Lynn Cotton Veazey, was born in the big state of California. After living in California for awhile, we moved back to Florida in the 70’s. Patsy and I started school at Lone Star Elementary in Jacksonville, Florida. My daddy then retired from the Navy as a Senior Master Chief, when I was finishing my fifth grade year at May Port Elementary. After Daddy retired, he thought it was time for a grand change. We left Jacksonville, Florida, on Halloween Night coming to The Magnolia State known as Mississippi. After getting settled in, I started the second half of school in the 80’s where I received an 8th grade diploma and then graduated from Carthage High School in May 1988. Shortly after I married my honey-bunny, Donald Franklin Purvis Jr. Don and I have been married for 33 beautiful years. We have two sons. Our eldest son is Hunter Cotton Purvis who was born on July 30, 1990, and married his wife Amy Nicole Rock on August 13, 2011. They have two children: Ellie Nicole Purvis who was born on August 13, 2013 and Piper Eve Purvis who was born on May 17, 2018. Our baby child Austin Dakota Purvis was born on November 26, 1993, and married his wife Journey Rene Gant on January 20, 2018. They also have two children Emma Grace Purvis who was born on September 13, 2018 and Levi David Purvis who was born on June 4, 2020. I enjoyed listening to family stories, fishing, photography, traveling, and genealogy. I leave behind cherished family, loved ones and friends.