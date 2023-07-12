MARY WALLACE By Holmes County Herald | July 12, 2023 | 0 Mrs. Mary Wallace, 85, of Durant, MS, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2023 in Chicago, IL of natural causes. The viewing took place on Thursday, June 6 at Winters Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Belmont Cemetery in Durant. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts RUTH CAROLYN WARE RINICKER July 12, 2023 | No Comments » LINDA POWELL YARBROUGH July 5, 2023 | No Comments » KATHY DARLENE COTTON PURVIS June 28, 2023 | No Comments » RACHAEL HUGHES TURRI June 21, 2023 | No Comments » ARTHUR WAYNE RHEA June 7, 2023 | No Comments »