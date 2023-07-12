Ruth Carolyn Ware Rinicker, 91, passed away (met Jesus) Tuesday, July 4th while working in her beloved flower beds.

She was born March 14, 1932 to Tommie and Mabel Ware in Lexington, Mississippi.

Carolyn was active in her church, First Baptist Lexington. She was Assistant Manager at the Hensen Kickernick Factory. She bought the Flower Box in the late 60’s and ran it for many years. When they sold it, she and Dudley travelled doing craft shows all over the United States. She lived her entire life in Lexington, Mississippi and loved having her family all around her. Her hobbies included reading, painting, gardening and baking.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Dudley Rinicker; daughter Kathy (Al) Lowery of Moulton, Alabama; son, Tom (Elaine) Rinicker of Murphy, North Carolina; grandchildren Alicia Lowery, Gretchen Rinicker, Scott (Ashley) Rinicker, Justin (Sarah) Lowery, Bailey (Evan) Zonnefeld, and Jenna Rinicker; great grandchildren Sophie and Lily Marie Rinicker.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her siblings Walter Ware, Mary Elizabeth Eubanks, Eugene Ware, Robert Ware and her parents Tommie and Mabel Ware.

She was greatly loved by her family and many friends.