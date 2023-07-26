Doris Edwards Covington of Lexington, MS departed this life July 19, 2023 at the age of 103. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Spell Covington, daughter Peggy Covington Seale and son Mack Wayne Covington. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Gregory Seale and his wife Danielle Seale (Terry, MS), Dana Covington, Amy Dent and her husband Randy Dent (Brandon, MS) and Mathew Covington (Houston, TX). Seven great grandchildren, Rebecca Seale, Michael Seale, Annalise Dent, Alaina Dent, Ashley Gilmore and Russell Gaines (Flora, MS), Alissa Brown and her husband Ben Brown (Holcomb, MS) and Andrew Gilmore and his wife Erica Gilmore (Lexington, MS) and one great-great granddaughter, Ada Clair Brown. Services were held at Mortimer – Southern Funeral Home, Lexington, MS with burial at Coxburg Cemetery on July 22, 2023.