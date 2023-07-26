Max Earl Johnson

Max Earl Johnson, age 73, passed away on July 15, 2023 at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Max was born February 10, 1950 to Earl Andrew Johnson and Gladys Self Johnson in Lexington, Mississippi. He was a brother to five sisters and grew up working on a farm in Holmes County, MS. He married his wife, Elaine McMillan, on July 14, 1972 in Irving, Texas. A graduate of Louisiana Tech University, Max received his degree in Civil Engineering. After graduating, Max worked in the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers as a decorated civil servant for 42 years. Max was involved in various sports throughout his life and loved to play competitively. Though he loved sports, Max’s chief pastime passion was being an outdoorsman. This passion started in Mississippi and eventually lead to fishing and hunting all over America and around the globe. In all of this, Max lived as a follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed serving the church in various capacities including seasons of layman church leadership.

Max is survived by his wife, Elaine Johnson of Las Cruces, N.M., son Jason Earl Johnson and his wife Sarah Smith Johnson of Austin, Texas, daughter Carrie Anne Garrett and her husband Cody Ross Garrett of Albuquerque, N.M. as well as four grandchildren Nellie Jayne, Julien Max & Blaise Amari Garrett and Elie Johnson. Max is survived also by his sisters and their families: Ruby Nell Davis (husband-Richard, children-Bruce Davis, Dawn Davis-Dees, Robert Davis, and Jennifer Davis); Earleen McBride (husband-Gary, children-Lori Bell, Brent McBride and Todd McBride); Gladys Marie Lewis (children-Wendy Lewis Grace and Sheri Lewis Burrell); Mary Parrish Elrod (husband-John Elrod, children-Randi Parrish Miller and Megan Dowdy); nephews, Chris Barron (wife-Kelly) and Bill Barron (wife-Carrie).

Max is preceded in death by his parents, sister-Martha Jane Rigsby, and brother-in-law-Dale Lewis.

Memorial services was held for Max on July 24th in Lexington, MS. There was a visitation at 10:00 a.m. at Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. and a brief graveside service at Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery, where he was laid to rest near his mother and father.