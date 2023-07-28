Sherry Byrd McClellan passed away peacefully in her home on July 22, 2023 at the age of 77. Sherry Lynn Byrd was born on April 16, 1946 in Lexington, Mississippi. She attended Lexington High School, where she was a majorette. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Henry B. McClellan Jr., also of Lexington. They lived in Yazoo City and Greenville, before finally making their home in Goodman, Mississippi, where they both were employed by Holmes Community College (HCC). It was there they raised their three children.

Sherry, or “Mrs. Sherry” as she was affectionately known, served as the receptionist for HCC until her retirement. She was often the first voice a person would hear when calling the college, often greeting callers as “darling” or “sweet angel”.

Upon her retirement and the passing of her husband, she made her home in Ridgeland.

Sherry also received her license in cosmetology from HCC, never practicing her trade, except to volunteer her services for home-confined Goodman residents. She was also known for providing many home-cooked meals to friends, as well as needy families in the community.

Sherry’s loves were cooking, cleaning, working in her yard and dancing.

Preceding Sherry in death were her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Moton Byrd and her husband, Henry B. McClellan, Jr., as well as eleven siblings.

She is survived by her three children: Beth McClellan Michel (husband Walter) from Ridgeland MS; Tess McClellan Carnathan (husband Bubber) from Lexington, MS and Henry B. “Trey” McClellan III (wife Michelle) from Canton, MS. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Megan Mc-Bride Moes, David Logan McBride, Bailey Elizabeth McClellan and Robert Henry McClellan; one great-grandchild, Baker Alexander Moes and one sister, Freddie Ann Farmer.

Honoring Sherry’s request, there will be a graveside service with family attendance only.

The family asks that memorials be sent to the Henry B. McClellan, Jr. School of Business Scholarship at the University of MS Foundation (406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655), which provides funds for Holmes Community College students.