Emma King Joyce Bethany passed away peacefully in her sleep on July twenty-ninth at her home in Lexington, MS. Her children rejoice in the fact that their mom’s prayers were answered and she remained in her own home until she departed to her heavenly home.

She was born May fourteenth, nineteen thirty three in Bassfield, MS to Virgil and Emma King. She grew up in Philadelphia, MS, where she met and married her loving husband Shade Bethany, Jr. Eventually settling in Lexington, MS and owning the K&B Store for forty years. She was a member of Lexington Methodist Church. As time eased by walking and seeing became difficult for Joyce. Her Sunday mornings were filled with old hymns being sung by her sweet, soft voice and praises being made to her heavenly Father.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, and visiting with friends and family. She was loved by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, children, grandson, brother and sister-in-law. They are husband Shade Albert Bethany, Jr., parents, Virgil King Sr. and Emma King, daughter Lisa D. Bethany, son Chris Bethany, grandson Matt Bethany, brother Virgil King Jr., sister-in-law Barbara King, all of Lexington, MS.

She is survived by her children, Shade Bethany III (Zenda), Nancy Bryant (David), and Mitch Bethany (Lisa), daughter-in-law, Eva Bethany. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and very special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services for Joyce will be on Friday, August fourth, 2023, at Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS, at 2:00 pm. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Earl Jack Wooten, Jr. Prior to the services visitation will be from one to two o’clock pm. Graveside will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery immediately following the service.