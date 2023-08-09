Kimberly Machael Winstead, 55, of Lexington,MS passed away in Jackson on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Kim as she was called by family and friends was survived by her husband Paul Warren Winstead of Lexington and her parents Leslie and Rachael Bruce Burden and in-laws Paul Howard and Gwen Winstead both of Lexington.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her daughter Katelyn Breeze Winstead.

Visitation and funeral was Saturday, August 5th from Mortimer-Southern Funeral in Lexington with burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery.