Mrs. Ora Denise Corbitt, 44, of Durant, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 of natural causes. Services will be held on Saturday, September 9 at Damascus M.B. Church in Durant. The viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8 at Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko.