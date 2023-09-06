Percy Paul Taylor Jr. of Lexington, MS passed away peacefully at his home August 30, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 11, 1943, Paul grew up in Tchula, MS, the eldest of five children born to Percy and Allene Taylor. After graduating from Tchula High School in 1961, he attended Holmes Community College. In 1965 he graduated from Delta State University with a business degree. In the mid-sixties, he was a member of the Army National Guard. Throughout his life, Paul was driven by a strong work ethic and passion for his profession. He retired from IBM after 25 years of service and moved back to Mississippi making his home in Lexington. He was a Legal Assistant for Barrett Law Group for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Helen, of 56 years; daughter Stephanie Campbell (Clark) of Holly Springs NC; brother Gregg Taylor (Robin) of Brandon MS; sister Angele’ Massey of Brandon MS; two grandchildren Austin and Erin Campbell, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents along with two brothers, Bruce Taylor and Jerry Taylor.

Paul had a quiet and calm demeanor, was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his man cave where he had a collection of 50’s and 60’s memorabilia including vinyl albums. He loved listening to oldies music on his turn table. Paul enjoyed flea markets and thrift shops, loved football season and was an avid reader and fisherman He adored the family pet, Opie, who stayed by his side offering comfort during his illness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church where he was a member. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Tchula St., Lexington, MS 39095, American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the Medical staff, doctors, and nurses who helped with his care at St Dominic cancer center and later at home with Adoration Hospice of Yazoo City.