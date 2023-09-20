Carla Brooke Christenson, 42, of Springfield, Virginia departed this world on August 18, 2023. She is survived by her children, Dylan (16) and Teagan (11) Mahoney; mother, Cathy (Rodgers) Spewak and stepfather, Bob; brother Josh Christenson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and coworkers. Carla was the granddaughter of the late Carl and Patricia Rodgers of Lexington, MS.

Carla was the Practice Manager for Springfield (VA) Veterinary Hospital where she worked for over 20 years. She loved nature and dragged her children out with her for long hikes and walks. She also loved animals, going to the beach, reading and playing softball.

A celebration of Carla’s life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Oregon Memorial Church, 253 Oregon Road in Lexington, MS, starting at 2 pm with refreshments in the Fellowship Hall directly following the service.

Carla and Josh, and subsequently Dylan and Teagan, spent many summer vacations and Christmas holidays with the Rodgers and Langford families in Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the education fund set up for Dylan and Teagan at Holmes County Bank, PO Box 642, Lexington, MS 39095.