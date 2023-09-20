 Skip to content

EDWIN D. HIGHTOWER

Mr. Edwin D. Hightower, 37, of Durant, MS, passed away in Memphis, TN on Friday, September 8, 2023. Services were held on Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Durant M.B. Church in Durant. Interment was held in New Banyon Cemetery in Durant.

