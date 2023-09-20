EDWIN D. HIGHTOWER By Holmes County Herald | September 20, 2023 | 0 Mr. Edwin D. Hightower, 37, of Durant, MS, passed away in Memphis, TN on Friday, September 8, 2023. Services were held on Saturday, September 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Durant M.B. Church in Durant. Interment was held in New Banyon Cemetery in Durant. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts GUY RUFUS SELF September 20, 2023 | No Comments » CARLA BROOKE CHRISTENSON September 20, 2023 | No Comments » PERCY PAUL TAYLOR JR. September 6, 2023 | No Comments » ORA DENISE CORBITT September 6, 2023 | No Comments » KIMBERLY MACHAEL WINSTEAD August 9, 2023 | No Comments »