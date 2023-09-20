Guy Rufus Self of Lexington, MS, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023. He was born in Holmes County on August 4, 1964, to the late Noel and Geneva Lakey Self. Guy spent many years as a mechanic and truck driver, but was known as a “jack of all trades” and could do just about anything. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and tinkering on his many projects.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Noel Self and his sister Nancy Jo Farmer.

Survivors include one son Michael Self of Indiana, three daughters, Jessica Swindle of Indiana, Teia Bowman of Alabama, Ashley Self of Mississippi, and 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.