DONALD CASPER EDWARDS

Donald C. Edwards, age 78, of Pass Christian, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Mr. Edwards was born on March 31, 1945, to the late Jesse Pendelton and Emily Hawkins Edwards in Canton, MS. Don graduated from Canton High School in 1963, and later served more than 23 years in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He was an avid bicyclist, master mechanic, voracious reader and sympathetic caregiver to anyone in need. Don also loved to kayak, and he was a farmer, gardener and beekeeper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Diane Tipton Edwards; sister, June Anton; and brother, Jesse Daniel Edwards. He is survived by wife, Kathleen Truax Edwards of Long Beach; sister, Dayne Edwards O’Neill of Denton, TX; brother, Wayne Edwards (Kathy) of Pittsboro, NC; his children, Amanda J. Edwards of Pass Christian, Jesse P. Edwards (Katherine) of Pickens, MS, and Michael G. Duke (Traci) of Deatsville, AL; his grandchildren, Eva C. Blackwell (Michael) of Taylorsville, MS, Meghan A. Small of Fullerton, NE, Kristen Ulmer (Kayln) of Hattiesburg, MS, and London Edwards of Laurel, MS; and also survived by ten great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service was held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2023, at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi, MS 39531, where Don’s urn was laid to rest.