Elyvin Louise Spell Gilmore, 83, passed away at her home in Lexington, Mississippi on Monday, October 10, 2023.

Louise was a homemaker and a member of Hebron Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Udonald and Zula Abel Spell, sisters, Jerry Gantt and Phyllis Ward.

Louise is survived by her husband of 65 years Doyle Gilmore, Sr.; son Doyle Gilmore, Jr. (Angel) of Lexington, Mississippi; and daughter Sissy O’Reilly (Webb) of Pickens, Mississippi.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Gains (Russell), Alissa Brown (Ben), Andrew Gilmore ( Erica), Brian Gilmore, Jessica O’Reilly and Sara Boyette (Jamie); great grandchildren, Ada Brown, Evie Boyette and J.W. Boyette.

Visitation and funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 from Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home in Lexington,Mississippi. Burial was at Coxburg Cemetery.