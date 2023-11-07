Doris Ann Hood Belk, 86, President and owner of Mitchell Metal Products passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Visitation was from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Jordan Funeral Home. The funeral service was held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett and Rev. Luke Gardner officiated.

Doris was born in Greenville, Mississippi on February 26, 1937. She was a member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church where she served on various committees. She was a member of Mississippi Manufacturer’s Association, Air Distribution Institute, and National Association of Manufacturers. Doris was a member of the Holmes Community College Board of Trustees for 15 years and was currently serving as Secretary of the board. She was also a member of the Holmes Community College Foundation Board. She was a lifetime member of Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary, a long-time member of Fun and Flowers Garden Club, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of Attala County Historical Society. Doris enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and painting. Her artwork is showcased in many homes and businesses throughout Mississippi.

Doris is survived by her daughters Julie Taylor (Gerry) and Jennifer Cheek of Kosciusko; grandchildren Anna Middleton (Adam), Austin Taylor (Mary Claire), Jessica Cheek, Victoria Valerio (Eduardo), and Madison Cheek; great-grandchildren Thomas Middleton, Tate Taylor, Luke Middleton, Wells Taylor, Hank Taylor, Vittoriana Valerio, Josephine Camp, Dylan Valerio, Mary Austin Middleton, Zack Valerio, and Isabella Valerio.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Hood, and her husband of 52 years Dewitte Belk.

Serving as pallbearers were Austin Taylor, Madison Cheek, Adam Middleton, Frank Stone, Jeff Belk, and Tommy Dew. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Supper Club friends, Cliff Stone, and Mitchell Metal Products Employees.

Memorials may be made to Kosciusko First Baptist Church 210 North Huntington Street, Kosciusko, Mississippi 39090 and Holmes Community College Development Foundation P.O. Box 367, Goodman, Mississippi 39079.

For online condolences, visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.