Jan Harthcock Heard

October, 31, 1950 –

October 31, 2023

Services for Jan Harthcock Heard were held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Oregon Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, MS.

Mrs. Heard, 73, of Lexington, MS, died on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Jan was born on October 31, 1950 to the late William Henry Harthcock and Daisy Estelle Harthcock in Lexington. She was a homemaker and a member of Beulah Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher. She loved singing, flowers, decorating, cooking, entertaining her loved ones, riding in the car and seeing sites. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Hunter Mills Heard; and three brothers, and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Mills F. Heard, Jr. of Lexington, MS; son, Mills F. Heard, III of Lexington, MS; and two grandchildren, Olivia Ann Heard and Lillian Joy Heard, both of Madison, MS.

Visitation was held on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at the church. Rev. Lyn Nations officiated the services. Pallbearers were Kenny Joiner, Tim Joiner, Austin Joiner, Paul Shanks, Billy Shanks, Chris Killebrew, and Ernie Taylor. Interment followed in Liberty Chapel Cemetery.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge.