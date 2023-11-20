James Robert “Bob” Gilfoy, IV

Saltillo, MS

James Robert “Bob” Gilfoy IV passed on to Heaven on November 16, 2023. Bob was born in Jackson, MS on September 17, 1941 where it was his good fortune to spend his childhood under the Christian rearing of his parents, the late Sheriff J. R. Gilfoy and Pearl Gilfoy, both of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his beloved sister, Judge Karen Gilfoy and his son William Roden.

Surviving children are Hiller Foreman and James Robert Gilfoy V; and a sister, Melinda Bennett.

Bob graduated from Mississippi State University and attained his law degree from the University of Mississippi. He then opened his law office in Lexington, Mississippi, where he practiced forty seven years until retirement.

Bob was active in government and the affairs of his community, serving two terms as Alderman, Mayor Pro Tempore of the City of Lexington, Prosecuting Attorney, and Public Defender for Holmes County. He was Counselor, Informal Adjustment Officer, and Referee in the Holmes County Youth Court. He served as Municipal Judge in several cities.

Saved at an early age, Bob, a Baptist and a Gideon had a desire that all come to know Jesus Christ as personal Savior and Lord and was a witness for Jesus. He had a deep love for his fellow man and wished for all to prosper. As a Judge, he always tried to judge only the actions of a defendant and not the person. Bob clearly recognized that his only way to Heaven was through his belief and acceptance of the sacrifice made for him by Jesus Christ through shedding His precious blood at Calvary and His victory over the grave.

Isaiah 53:6, John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 6:23, and Acts 16:31

Bob was happily married for 42 years to his wife, sweetheart, and loving companion, Veva Wynne Gilfoy, who survives him and who he viewed next to Jesus, as his best friend and cherished her deeply.

A private service will be held at Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery, Lexington, MS. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family requests that memorials be made to Lexington Odd Fellows Cemetery Inc. P.O. Box 1213, Lexington, MS 39095; Woodland Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 3, Woodland, MS 39776, or Gideons Tupelo North Camp, P.O. Box 1073, Tupelo, MS 38802.