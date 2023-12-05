On November 24, 2023, Dorothy Howell Lehman of Greenwood, Mississippi, entered the Heavenly Kingdom of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Dorothy was born to the late Sammie M. and Lillie M. Howell on December 5, 1930, near Shaw, in rural Bolivar County, Mississippi.

Born at the beginning of America’s Great Depression, Dorothy learned how to be self-reliant, to persevere in the face of difficult times, and to be frugal. These virtues enabled her to become a talented seamstress and a wonderful “country-style” chef, often preparing delicious meals using Vernon’s harvest of wild game and vegetables and fruits from the family’s garden.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949, Dorothy married Vernon Lehman and settled into raising a family and helping her husband manage a grocery/dry goods store in Cruger. This past April, Dorothy and Vernon celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

Dorothy was a faithful member of the Cruger Baptist Church serving for many years as its clerk. In later years, she and Vernon moved to Greenwood, where she renewed her membership with the church of her youth – Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed participating in the church’s W.M.U. program and always looked forward to preparing delicious casseroles and desserts for the church’s “potluck” dinners.

While Dorothy was born into a relatively small family, she married into a large family with Vernon. Dorothy was always a gracious hostess to the many family members on the Lehman side. She became like a “sister” with Vernon’s sisters and later traveled with them and maintained a very close and special bond. The Lehman family reunions were held for many years at her home in Cruger on Easter Sundays. Even though Dorothy was always an introvert and quiet, she cared deeply for her faith, family, friends, and work.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, and her half-brother, Arvis Crowder.

She is survived by her husband Vernon; a son Chris (Kaye) Lehman of Marion, AR; a daughter Cathy Lehman of Redmond, OR; a granddaughter Ellen (Dustin) Mumaw of Marion, AR; and a great granddaughter Sawyer Grace Stroupe of Marion, AR. She is also survived by her brother Sammie “Boots” Howell of Brandon, MS, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff of Indywood in Greenwood and Willowbend Health & Rehabilitation in Marion, AR, for their compassionate care and attention.

Memorials may be made to Cruger Baptist Church, 14538 Main Street, Cruger, MS 38924, Calvary Baptist Church, 4644 Billy Stone Rd., Greenwood, MS 38930, or the donor’s choice of charities.

Williams & Lord Funeral Home is charged with the arrangements, which involved a private graveside service for the family on Friday, December 1st.

