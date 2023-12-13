Mrs. Maxine Redmond Holmes of Bellwood, IL, a native of Lexington, MS, has transitioned to glory.

She was a highly respected Registered Nurse for 46 years. She started her nursing career in the Holmes County School District and UMMC hospital (previously named Holmes County Community Hospital).

She was preceded in death by her mother Alice Redmond, father Mann Smith, sisters, Mildred Jean Redmond Davis and Mary Jean Fowlkes, brothers, Charles Earl Redmond, Robert Lee Anderson, Albert Smith and Earles Redmond.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Tracy Redmond; sister Linda L. Redmond Mayfield; husband, Harry T. Holmes; step children, Michael Holmes (Angela) and Wanda Holmes (Mike); special nephew Alphonso Demond Mayfield (Alexis); and special nieces, Lessie Jean Newman, Eden Selah Mayfield, and Maxine Yolanda Johnson.

She will never be forgotten and will forever be loved.

Services will be held on Saturday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington, Mississippi.