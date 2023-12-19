Robert Dudley Rinicker passed away on December 17, 2023. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 29 at 11:00 at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Born May 15, 1930 to Robert Lee and Willie Lee Smith Rinicker in Haynesville, Louisiana, he was the youngest of seven children.

At the end of WW2, he joined the Marines at the age of 16. He then worked for the Mississippi Highway Department until joining the Army National Guard full time. Having served 37 years in the Guard, he retired at the rank of E8 Master Sergeant,in Lexington, MS.

Jaycees of Holmes County was one of the ways he enjoyed serving his community. He even served as the state president for a year.

Traveling all over the United States in their motor homes, he and Carolyn loved the years they made and sold crafts. He also enjoyed coin collecting, woodworking, researching genealogy and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Ware Rinicker, of 74 years and his siblings, Laura Mae Winn, Lawrence Rinicker, Carl Rinicker, Melvin Rinicker, Travis Rinicker, and Dorothy Virginia Boliew.

He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Al) Lowery of Moulton, Alabama; son, Tom (Elaine) Rinicker of Murphy, North Carolina; grandchildren Alicia Lowery, Gretchen Rinicker, Scott (Ashley) Rinicker, Justin (Sarah) Lowery, Bailey (Evan) Zonnefeld, and Jenna Rinicker; great grandchildren Sophie and Lily Marie Rinicker.