In Loving Memory of

Sandra Carr

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra Carr, a beloved mother and friend, who departed from this world on the 11th day of December 2023. Sandra left an incredible mark on the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know her, and her memory will forever be cherished.

Sandra was born on December 7th, 1947 and grew up in Tolarville, MS. From an early age, she exhibited a warmth and kindness that endeared her to everyone around her. She dedicated her life to spreading love and joy, leaving a lasting impact on her family, friends, and community.

Sandra’s role as a mother was her most cherished. She poured her heart and soul into nurturing and guiding her children, Scott and Erica, instilling in them the values of compassion, resilience, and integrity. Her legacy lives on through the lessons she imparted and the love she so generously gave.

In addition to her family, Sandra was a valued employee of Holmes County Bank for 40 years. Her generosity knew no bounds, and her warm smile and genuine kindness touched the hearts of everyone she met. Sandra’s ability to connect with others and make them feel valued created a network of friendships that enriched the lives of all involved.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle (Leola) Winstead and Bertha Daves, her husband Tim Carr and her daughter Nikki. She is survived by her son, Scott (Ellen) Carr from Lexington, daughter, Erica (Patrick) Horne of Brandon, and her grandchildren, Reilly Carr, Aubrey Carr, Eli Carr, Ethan Horne, and Anna Kate Horne. She is also survived by sisters, Adene Brett of South Carolina and Shirley Johnson of Greenwood, MS, and a half-sister, Pat Cooper of Florida.

Sandra’s departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but her spirit will live on in the memories we shared, the love she bestowed upon us, and the values she instilled in those she touched. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.

Visitation was held on the 15th of December from 10 to 12 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. Following the visitation, a memorial service was held at 1:30 at Oak Grove Church in Tolarville where friends and family gathered to remember and honor Sandra’s life.

May she rest in eternal peace.