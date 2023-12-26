Frances Elizabeth “Betty” Miles passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023. She was born on December 17, 1943.

Betty attended Mississippi College for Women and received a diploma (secretarial) from Draughons College in Nashville, Tennessee. She was employed by Tennessee Baptist Convention and Burger King.

She loved God, church, football, and her McNeal “boys”, Rodney, Alex, and Prada. We are honored and blessed to have had her in our lives. Betty was truly loved. A “thank you” to her church family. A very special THANK YOU to her dear friend, Jennifer.

She is preceded in death by her father, David B. Miles Sr., and her mother, Frances Elizabeth Parks. She is survived by her brother, David B. Miles Jr.