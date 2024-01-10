Angela Faye Yeates Clark, 62, of Tchula, died Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

She was born September 12th, 1961, in Rayville, LA, the daughter of Albert Wayne Yeates and Mary Ann Nolan Yeates. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tchula; and worked as a secretary at Sanders Seed / Simplot.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Alvin Wayne Yeates.

She is survived by her parents; her husband of 44 years, William Andrew Clark; two sons, Melvin Wayne Clark (Brittany) of Pope and William Michael Clark (Heather) of Ebeneezer; seven grandchildren, Lexis Garrett (Austin), William Clark, Brayden Clark, Brendon Quon, William Thomas Clark, Kristin Johnston, and Ethan Adler.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 5th, 2024 at the First Baptist Church of Tchula. Rev. Larry Edwards officiated. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Interment was in Pinecrest Cemetery, Tchula.

Pallbearers were: Jim Alexander, Will Manor, Terry Brown, Kevin Lienard, Ricky Davidson and Edward Harrison.