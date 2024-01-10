KELLY RUSSELL ENGLE

Kelly Engle, 56, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at University of MS Medical Center in Lexington.

A public visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko. A private graveside service will be held. Interment will be in the Engle Hill Cemetery.

She was a homemaker.

Kelly is survived by her husband Lewis Engle, sons Earl Writsel (Ramona), David Writsel, and Mikole Writsel (Brittany), brother Andrew Russell, sister Margie Jenkins, and 15 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Cora Russell.

