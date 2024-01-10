Patsy Wynne Rogers, 78, passed away on January 1, 2024, at UMMC Holmes County after a brief illness.

She was born May 1,1945, the youngest daughter of George D. Wynne, Sr and Gladys Byrd Wynne.

In 1968, she married the love of her life, Franklin Oscar Rogers, Jr. They were described as inseparable until his death in 2009. Patsy was a lifelong resident of Holmes County and a faithful member of First Baptist Church-Lexington for over 50 years.

Patsy worked as office manager for Downer Clinic for over 25 years. She then started her second career at Holmes Community College, in which she retired from.

“Mrs. Patsy”, as she was so lovingly referred to as, never met a stranger. Whether it was sitting in a waiting room, or standing in the checkout line, you were immediately drawn to her genuine love of people and usually found out about her children and grandchildren.

Preceding Patsy in death are her parents, Mr. & Mrs. George D. Wynne, Sr, husband, Frank Rogers, and brother, George D. Wynne, Jr.

She is survived by her son,Rodney Franklin Rogers (Melissa) of Canton; daughter Christy Pritchard (J.J.) of Pickens; sister Faye Wynne Wilson of Lexington; and six grandchildren, Ashton and Landon Rogers, Austin and Jordan Pritchard, Katie (Nick) Canoy, and Emma Simpson.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home in Lexington from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church-Lexington on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. There was a one-hour visitation prior to the funeral service. Interment was in Oddfellows Cemetery, Lexington.

Pallbearers were Robert Bergin, Conner Howell, Dan McQuirter, Austin Pritchard, Landon Rogers, and Terry Wynne. Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons of First Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 237, Lexington, MS 39095 or the American Cancer Society.