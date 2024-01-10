SHIRLEY ALDY ABLES

Shirley Jean Aldy Ables passed away at her home in Sallis after an extended illness on January 4, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation and funeral services were held at Sallis Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with burial at the Sallis Cemetery.

Shirley was 87 years old, and the fourth of six children born to Frank and Della Aldy. A 1953 graduate of Sallis High School, Shirley grew up in the Boyette’s Crossing community of Attala County before moving to Sallis with her family in the early 1950s.

Shirley and Jack, her devoted husband of 65 years, were married on April 20, 1958, while he was home on leave from the United States Navy. Following Jack’s military service, they made their home in Lexington where Shirley worked in the business office of the Henson-Kickernick Company. Their two children, Ronnie and Jackie, were born during this time. Prior to making the move “back home” to Sallis in 1967, Jack and Shirley lived in Durant for a brief period. While there, Shirley began her working career as an insurance clerk for Dr. Arthur A. Derrick, Jr. and Dr. Elias Abboud.

Jack and Shirley were one of six couples who, in the early 1970s, formed the Sallis Supper Club. This group of dear friends met each month for many years to play Rook, enjoy a meal together, and simply fellowship with one another. Shirley was a long-time member and Secretary/Treasurer of the Sallis Twentieth Century Club. She also helped organize the Sallis School reunion.

A faithful and active member of Sallis Baptist Church, Shirley served in various capacities over the years. Her special gift, however, was serving others and working behind the scenes to make sure that everyone was comfortable. She will forever be remembered for her warm smile, genuine kindness, and concern for others.

In addition to a host of friends and extended family, those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jack Ables; children, Ronnie Ables (Suzanne) and Jackie Ables Turner (Tim); grandchildren, Corey Ables (Alyssa), Kristen Ables Stevens (Brandon), Griffin Turner, Shelby Turner Sones (Jake), and Lindsey Turner; great-granddaughter, Lily Ables (Corey and Alyssa); sisters, Rowena A. Hill (C.S. Hill, deceased) and Bessie A. Easterling (Earnie); and brother, Percy “Pete” Aldy (Sarah Ann).

Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Frank Aldy and Della Cain Aldy, and sisters, Frankie A. Farmer (Herbert Farmer, deceased) and Anna Maude A. Corley (Carl Corley, deceased).

A special thanks is extended by the family to Shirley’s home care givers, Nettie Roby and Sarah Boone; Nurse Practitioner, Krista Blaylock; Dr. Gray Wallace; hospice nurse, Jackie Tharp; hospice certified nursing assistant, Wanda Bradley; and the staff of Accent Care Home Health and Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to those who have expressed concern or sympathy in other ways during Shirley’s illness or following her death.

Rev. Gene Richardson of Sallis Baptist church conducted the funeral service, assisted by Shirley’s nephew, Dennis Aldy. Pre-recorded instrumental music was provided by her son, Ronnie Ables. Congregational singing was led by granddaughter, Lindsey Turner, and family friend, Luke Eaton. Pall Bearers were Corey Ables, Brandon Stevens, Griffin Turner, Jake Sones, Peyton Killebrew, and Taylor Bishop.

The family’s comfort and peace throughout Shirley’s extended illness and death rests in the fact that her faith and salvation in Jesus Christ was real and secure.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko coordinated funeral arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Sallis Cemetery Fund at Post Office Box 146, Sallis, MS 39160.