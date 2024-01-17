JULIE IRENE HORNE FLOYD

Julia Irene Horne Floyd

November 2, 1928 to

January 12, 2024

Julia Irene Horne Floyd, 95, of Goodman went peacefully to be with Jesus on Friday, January 12, 2024, after a long battle with Alzheimers and dementia. She was born to Charles Franklin Horne and Emma Henning Horne, the youngest of seven children. She grew up in the Sallis community of Attala County and attended Harmonia Methodist Church. Irene married the love of her life, Hugh William Floyd of Goodman, when she was sixteen. They celebrated over fifty-five years of marriage until his death in 2000. Together they reared four children: Janis, Hugh William, Jr (Bill), George and Linda.

Irene was well known for her wit, her deep commitment to God, family and friends. She loved to make others laugh, was caring, could make everyone feel welcome, and shared freely with no expectations in return. She possessed many talents such as exceptional seamstress, having taught herself at age of four, had a “green thumb”, loved growing flowers and plants, loved animals and cooking. Irene was a member of the Order of Eastern Star of Durant. She was mostly a homemaker, but worked many years at Henson Kickernick of Lexington and Durant Sportwear.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Floyd, her parents, siblings and Walter C. Hughley, son-in-law. She often referred to herself as “the last bird on the wire”. Irene was survived by her children: Janis Hughley of Kosciusko, Bill (Pat) Floyd of Goodman, George (Betty Lynn) Floyd of Goodman, Linda (Terry) Blair of Starkville; her grandchildren: Robbie (Kim) Cain of MO, Michelle (Garry) Potts of Walls, MS, Nick Thomas of Starkville, Jeremy (Rachael) Floyd of Goodman, Trent (Lauren) Floyd of Madison, MS; her great grandchildren: Brittany Marie Rose, Zachary Bailey Cain, Christopher Drace, Abby Grace Potts, Wyatt and Susanna Floyd, Rhett, Charlie, Caroline and Rain Floyd; great-great granddaughters Riley and Ella Kate.

Pallbearers: Nick Thomas, Trent Floyd, Garry Potts, Hayden Clements, David McCleskey, Hugh Shaw, Joe Boyette, Dallas McCrory.