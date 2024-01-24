Robert Michael Chandler passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, MS.

He was born in Greenville, MS on September 16, 1954 to Stacy and George Ellen Chandler of Winona. Mike attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. Mike was the Music Minister at First United Methodist Church in Lexington for 31 years.

Mike was very passionate about music and spent hours playing the piano, listening to music and singing daily. He enjoyed playing golf and spent countless hours on the golf course in Lexington.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother George Ellen and father Stacy Chandler. Mike is survived by one sister Melanie Harris; one brother Ronnie Chandler; two daughters, Jeanine (Brad Collums) and Rebecca (Adam Kelly); and two grandsons, Chandler Collums and Payton Collums.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Methodist Church in Lexington on Saturday, January 27 beginning at 11:00 a.m.