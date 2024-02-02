Graduation rates calculated by the MS Department of Education show that the Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD) graduation rate exceeds the state average. Additionally, the district’s dropout rate is lower than the state average.

The graduation rates released this week by the MS Department of Education reported the Holmes County Consolidated rate for 2022-2023 is 91.8%, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the state average of 89.4. The district dropout rate is 7.7 % which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the state average of 8.5.

Graduation and dropout rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2019-2020 school year. For students with disabilities, the district graduation rate exceeded the state average by 6.5 percentage points (76.5% for HCCSD compared to 70.0% for the State of MS).

“These outcomes are the result of the hard work and commitment of our administrators, teachers, and support staff to improving student achievement” said Dr. Jennifer Wilson, interim superintendent.

2022-2023 GRADUATION AND DROPOUT RATES

FOR HCCSD AND THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI