Front row, l-r: Ava Grace Horne, Emma Word, Khloe Harrell, Heidi Hudson, Joshi Land, Braylee Kate Grubbs, and Ellie Lloyd; back row: Coach Nikki Edwards, Emory Gulledge, Layla Brantley, Ally Kyzar, Landry Lawshe, Mary Hayden Hathcock, Lydia Killebrew, Kaylee Bethany, Nora Grace Grubbs, Allison Boyd, and Mackenzie Bishop. Not pictured is Rylee Jo Banks.