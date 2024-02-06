Tchula, Mississippi

Services for Bruce Alan Edwards were held on Thursday, February 1, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home in Greenwood, Mississippi. He passed away at his home on Monday, January 29, 2024. Reverend Doug Lane will officiate.

Bruce was born to Earl and Ree Edwards while his father was stationed as an army colonel in the United States Army. While stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, Colonel and Mrs. Edwards took a weekend visit to Stuttgart, Germany on July 20, 1952, where Bruce made a sudden and unexpected entrance to the world. They moved to Pennsylvania, Virginia, and then Lebanon, before settling in Tchula, Mississippi.

He attended Cruger Independent Methodist Church of Cruger, Mississippi. He graduated from Cruger-Tchula Academy in 1970. After a 3-year stint in the United States Navy, Bruce completed his education at Mississippi State University where he received his degree in Banking and Finance.

Bruce then moved to Earle, Arkansas where he began his banking career. After her many trips through the drive-thru, he met and married the love of his life, Ava Wood. They married in 1981 and moved to Lexington, Mississippi before settling in Tchula, Mississippi. They would have been married 43 years on February 7th. Bruce retired from BankPlus after 36 years.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ree Edwards. He is survived by his two daughters, Paige Edwards Dunn (Travis) of Greenwood, and Anna Katherine Edwards of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Emma Kate Dunn, Alan Dunn, and James Dunn, as well as his brother, Mark Edwards (Susi) of Memphis, sister, Lyn Montgomery of Olive Branch, and brother-in-law, Joel Wood (Nancy) of Germantown, Tennessee. Bruce also loved and adored his many nieces and nephews.

Bruce was known for his kindness and quick wit. He never met a stranger and enjoyed not only his own friends, but the friends of his daughters who he stayed in touch with on a weekly basis. He was well-known as a great “girl dad” and wonderful grandfather. The last weekend of his life, he spent with his daughters and grandchildren at his home playing games, grilling and just spending time together. A time his family will always cherish.

Bruce loved watching his birds and anticipating the arrival of the bald eagles on Tchula Lake that he would view and video from his well-loved Warfield Plantation located on Tchula Lake.

Burial was at Pinecrest Cemetery in Tchula, Mississippi.

Pallbearers were David Flemming, Steve Flemming, Ricky Davidson, Crawford Logan, Chris Lehman, Dale Powers, Max Yates, and Darrell Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Brian Jones and Oliver Harris.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Pinecrest Cemetery, c/o Steve Flemming, P.O. Box 27, Cruger, Mississippi 38924.

