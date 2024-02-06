Nancy Faye Killebrew Lowe received her heavenly promotion on January 25, 2024 at Select Belhaven Hospital in Jackson. She was born in Lexington, MS on July 14, 1940 to John Robert and Sallie Doris Holladay Killebrew. She attended Goodman Grammar School, Holmes Agricultural High School, and graduated in Sociology in 1962 from Mississippi State College for Women (MSCW).

She worked with the Department of Human Services of Holmes County for thirty years as a social worker. After retiring from DHS, she worked for the home health agencies; Mid Delta and Sta-Home Home Health. She received several awards from both of these agencies for “Social Worker of the Year”. She also received the award of Mississippi Tree Farmer of the Year-Holmes County, from the American Tree Farm System, MS Forestry, MS Forestry Comm., Holmes County Forestry Assoc., and MSU Extension Service.

She was an active member of Goodman United Methodist Church, where she played the piano for the church, from the age of twelve up until her seventies.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, John Agie Killebrew, Jerry H. Killebrew, and sister Mildred K. Holman. She is survived by her son, John H. Lowe (Pattie); two grandsons, Dylan H. Lowe and Dustin T. Lowe; a sister, Shirley K. Revill (Sam) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were held at First United Methodist Church of Goodman on January 28, 2024 with eulogy by Brother Mitchel Hedgepath and music by Mrs. Virginia Donald. Pallbearers were Michael Howard, Joe Boyette, Ray McCleskey, David McCleskey, Paul Jones, and Archie Stewart.