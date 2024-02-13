Dorothy Laque Strain Braswell was born September 7, 1928 to Ernest and Emmie Strain in Montgomery County, MS, where she spent the early years of her life before moving to the Delta at age 7.

In 1945, she married Jimmie Braswell while he was home on leave from the Navy, and they were married 69 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who adored her family. She was a member of Tchula Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church in Coila.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, Johnny, her brothers, Dibrell and Derwood Strain, and two great grandsons, Matthew and Harris Hooks.

She is survived by her four sons: Andy (Janie), Tommy (Linda Gail), Jerry, and Mike (Debbie). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Andrea Braswell Neal, Andy Braswell, Jr., Alicia Braswell Adams, Kevin Braswell, Jason Braswell, Aaron Braswell, Paige Braswell, Beth Braswell Hooks, Marcie Braswell Rozier, and Justin Braswell. She leaves 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Wilson and Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood. Visitation began at 9:00 AM. Interment followed in Bethsaida Cemetery in Montgomery County.

The pallbearers were Andy Braswell, Jr., Blaine Adams, Kevin Braswell, Jason Braswell, Justin Braswell and Craig Rozier. The honorary pallbearer was Aaron Braswell.

The family would like to thank her special caregiver, Maeleen Burt, for all her tender care and love during the past two years.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. Online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com