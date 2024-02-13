Funeral services for Ms. Judy Ann Malone, 68, of Lexington, MS were held on Saturday February 10th, 2024 at 2:30 at Mortimer Southern Funeral Home, Lexington. She passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024.

Judy was born to Gerald “Red” and Daisy McKnight Malone in Salt Lake City, UT on March 26th, 1955. She was a secretary for Lexington Eye Care for many years and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She loved cats, knitting, and spoiling her nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her father and a brother in law Perry Kimbrough.

She is survived by her mother; her siblings, Nancy Kimbrough of West Point, MS, and Joy (Marty) Kellum of Brandon, MS. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Lisa (Stan) Doss of Aberdeen, MS, Ryan (Jennifer) Kimbrough of Starkville, MS, Caleb (Mackenzie) Kellum of Yazoo City, MS, and Danyelle Kellum of Brandon; as well as great nephews and nieces, Taylor Kimbrough, Case Kellum, and Hallie Rae Kellum.

The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. until the start of the service. A private graveside followed the service at Malone Cemetery. Rev. Lee Nations officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Stan Doss, Ryan Kimbrough, Caleb Kellum, Dr. Gerald Stinson, Ricarilis Marshall, A.C. Lott (served as Junior Pallbearer), and Wallace Sansing. The men of Antioch Baptist Church and Bubba Stockton served as honorary pallbearers.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Martha Joe, Robert and Ronnie Dickard, Tina and Clarence Pierce, Deborah and Jimmie Drennan, Jeanette and Bro. Joe McGraw, and her healthcare providers Tanya Davis, Amber Aylesworth, and Jacory Pullum.

In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the American Cancer Society Gertrude C. Ford Hope Lodge, 2615 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216

