CHCS PEE WEE TROJANS FINISH SUCCESSFUL SEASON

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Pee Wee teams concluded a successful season of basketball competition. The Pee Wee boys won all their games except one with a record of 4-1. They won games against Carroll, Canton, Benton, and Manchester Academies. The sixth graders who played their last Pee Wee game include: Chance Langford, Weston Clark, John Hoover, and Jack Aguilar. The Pee Wee girls also had an excellent season, with a winning record of 3-2, losing by 1 to Manchester and in overtime to Tri-County Academy. The sixth grade girls who played their last Pee Wee game include: Makenzie Bishop, Ava Grace Horne, Khloe Harrell, Allison Boyd, Rylee Jo Banks, Ellie Lloyd, and Braylee Kate Grubbs. Front row, l-r: Lauren Dean, Braylee Winstead, Makenzie Bishop, Ava Grace Horne, and Jaylen McBride. Back row: Khloe Harrell, Allison Boyd, Rylee Jo Banks, Alana White, Ellie Lloyd, Braylee Kate Grubbs, and Rylee Kate Lloyd.

Photo courtesy of Lamb’s Photography.