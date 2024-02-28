BETTY EDWARDS FARMER

Maya Angelou once said, “A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” Such is the soul of Bettye Edwards Farmer who was born May 16, 1934, and went to her heavenly home on February 22, 2024.

Bettye and her first husband, Graydon Bouchillon, had three children: Jackie, Gene and Diane. She later married Garland Jones, and the two of them were the parents of Tommy. After Garland’s death, Bettye married Marvin Farmer of West, Mississippi.

Bettye was predeceased by her parents, Johnny Elton “Buck” and Nettie Bell Edwards; three husbands; daughter, Diane Massey; daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Nichols Bouchillon; brothers, Bill and Jimmy; and sister, Bobbie Hisaw (J). She is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Tooley (Dick, deceased), Beverly Pinney (Jim), and Brenda Edwards (Don). She is also survived by her three children: Jackie Trueblood (Roy), Gene Bouchillon (Rena), and Tommy Jones (Sandra) and her son-in-law, Sammy Massey (Diane, deceased), as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Gray Bouchillon (Kate) and their daughter, Marin; Nolan Bouchillon Brown (Steve) and their children Eloise and Julian; Christopher Massey and his daughter, Caroline; Casey Jones; and Katie Lee Jones Hines (Thomas) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Most people will remember Bettye for her servant’s heart and her work ethic. Bettye loved her Lord first and foremost, and she loved her family and friends from the depths of her heart and prayed daily for them. Until she was no longer able, she read her Bible and Upper Room devotional every day. Bettye was in church every Sunday that she could be there. For many years, she attended and served the Durant United Methodist Church. Every time there was a work day she was among the first to volunteer. Also, she was an active member on the Administrative Board. As a member of the Fairhope United Methodist Church, Bettye served on the Caring Ministries team and made regular visits to the nursing home. She attended the “Young at Heart” luncheons regularly, and everyone always looked forward to her sweet potato casserole and delicious brownies.

Through all kinds of weather, Bettye drove her mail truck roundtrip from Durant to Thornton twice a day until she was injured in an accident. She took great pride in her home and her lawn and worked hard to keep both in “perfect” shape. One of her proudest moments was when the Durant Garden Club presented her and Marvin the Durant Yard of the Month in September 1993.

Bettye’s door was always open to family, friends, and the many children and teenagers who dropped in throughout the years. Over her lifetime, Bettye prepared food for family gatherings and for those who were sick, grieving, or celebrating a milestone in their lives. From cleaning house and helping with yard work to ironing clothes, she would do anything she could to help her children and others. She herself was fiercely independent; and when her children offered to help her, she was quick to say, “I can take care of myself.”

Bettye’s soul will never die, and she will continue to bring together all who knew and loved her as we remember the lessons she taught us and the exemplary life she lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to The Durant Church, P. O. Box 147, Durant, MS 39063.