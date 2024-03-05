Christopher Lee Allen, 54, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Chris was born on February 24, 1970, in Lexington, Mississippi. He graduated from Central Holmes Academy and attended Holmes Community College and Mississippi State University. Chris was an avid outdoorsman in his personal and professional life. He worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for twenty-two (22) years achieving the position of federal game warden. During his time with the Department of the Interior, he participated in several hurricane deployments, most notably in Vegas, Puerto Rico, and New Orleans, after Hurricane Katrina. He received special recognition for his work during Katrina from the Regional Office in Atlanta. After his public service, he continued his conservation work with Clifton Plantation and Promise Land. Chris never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand to help those in need.

Chris is survived by his loving spouse to be Debbie Meeks; his parents, Johnny and Mary Jane Allen; daughters, Teagan Hanshaw (Mike), Christyn Allen (Clark), and Mary Grace Allen; siblings, Renee Wynne (Terry) and Chad Allen (Allison); four (4) grandchildren and two (2) nieces and one (1) nephew.

Pallbearers included Billy Frye, Bubber Carnathan, Brent Chislom, Matt Hathcock, Phil Williamson, Ricky Hathcock, Richard Chisolm, and Todd Wilson.

A service celebrating his life was held, Wednesday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 Tchula Street, Lexington, MS 39095.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made the First Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice.