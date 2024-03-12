If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Louise Wiggins Harris, 86, of Pearl, Mississippi passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024 at her residence.

Visitation and Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 13th from Mortimer-Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, MS. Visitation began at 11:00 a.m. and funeral services were at 1:00 p.m. with burial in Pine Crest Cemetery in Tchula, MS.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband Lister Harris. She is survived by her sons, William Harris and his wife Belinda of Pearl, Mississippi and James Edwin Harris of Helena, Montana. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Gregg brothers, Thomas Wiggins, Jr., Kinney Wiggins, Loyd Bay Wiggins, and James Larry Wiggins.