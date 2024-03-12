W.A. Edwards, 84, of Ebenezer, MS passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024. He was born on March 9, 1939 in Ebenezer, MS to Hollis and Lucille Edwards. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956-1962. He was a long time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family, and collecting coins.

W.A. is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and love of 52 years, Barbara Edwards, and sister Alice Bridwell.

He is survived by his wife, Jonnie A. Edwards; daughter Cindy (Lavelle) Cheatham; sons, Billy (Lynn) Edwards, and Steven (Randi) Edwards; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Kittrell, Clayton Edwards, Connor (Yui) Edwards, Ana-Claire Edwards, Eryca (Andrew) Gilmore, Pearce Edwards; great-grandchildren, Ava and Karsyn Kittrell, Parker and Meribelle Edwards; sister Margie (Jimmy) Abel; and many extended family and friends.

Pallbearers included Clayton Edwards, Pearce Edwards, Brian Kittrell, David Pearce, Jr., Andrew Gilmore and Reid Sumrall.

Honorary pallbearers were Tommy Giddings, Jimmy Abel, Tommy Haffey, Dicky Edwards, Joe Guess and the men of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

A service celebrating his life was held Monday, March 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3529 Ebenezer Road, Lexington, MS 39095.

Sebrell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3529 Ebenezer Road, Lexington, MS 39095.