McCrory projected unofficial winner of Lexington mayoral race
By Matthew Breazeale
With absentee ballots still being counted as of 2:30 p.m., Lexington election commissioners unofficially project candidate Robin McCrory as mayor-elect with 406 tallied votes so far. Trailing her is incumbent Mayor Clint Cobbins with 230 votes and mayoral candidate Doris Alexander with 34 votes.
Unofficial opposed aldermen races are as followed:
- Alderman-at-Large: Clementene Cooper, 390; Dudley Farmer, 264.
- Alderman Ward 4: Ellaweese Benson, 118; Lee H. Young, 56.