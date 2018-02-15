Lexington Police investigating death of alderwoman’s son
By Holmes County Herald | February 15, 2018 | 0
The son of Lexington Alderwoman-at-Large Clementene Cooper was reported killed earlier this week. Investigator John Newton said the police are still investigating the matter. Check out next week’s edition for the full story!
