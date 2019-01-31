County board of supervisors to select low-income homeowners for housing repairs

Press Release

Thanks to a grant from the BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas Affordable Housing Program (AHP), 60 low-income, qualified, and Board-selected homeowners of Holmes County will receive some much-needed housing repairs during 2019.

The Holmes County portion of the grant is a part of the total grant ($745,200) awarded to BankPlus, an FHLB of Dallas member institution, for both Holmes and Carroll Counties. The Community Students Learning Center (CSLC), a 501 (c) 3, non-profit organization of Lexington, will serve as sponsoring facilitator for BankPlus.

Collectively, the grant targets the rehab of 75 homes in both counties of which the Board of Supervisors are responsible for assisting with the selection and qualifying process.

“The Holmes County Board of Supervisors is proud to be in partnership with the Community Students Learning Center and BankPlus in bringing more needed home improvements to the citizens of Holmes County,” said Holmes County Board of Supervisors President James Young. “We are look forward to continuing our partnership with the Community Students Learning Center as we work together to help our citizens.”

Mark Ouellette, BankPlus First Vice President and AHP Director said, “BankPlus is always looking for ways to address the housing needs in our communities. Our partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas has been crucial over the years. CSLC has already helped more than 100 families with housing rehabilitation and this new grant will help cover the cost of housing rehabilitation of 75 additional families in Holmes and Carroll counties.”

Recently, CSLC Executive Director Beulah Greer, met with the Holmes County Board of Supervisors to explain the logistics of the FHLB of Dallas Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant agreement.