Unofficial Holmes County General Election Results 2019
Staff Reports
Unofficial General Election results from the Holmes County Circuit Clerk’s office report 5,789 ballots were cast out of 13,163 registered voters, that is 43.98% of the county voted. These totals do not include absentee ballots.
Governor – Jim Hood (D), 4775 votes/83.01%; Tate Reeves (R), 921 votes/16.01%; Bob Hickingbottom (C), 16 votes/0.28%; David R. Singletary (I), 36 votes/0.63%; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.07%.
Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann (R), 1444 votes/26.21%; Jay Hughes (D), 4063 votes/73.75%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.04%.
Secretary of State – Johnny DuPree (D), 4360 votes/79.26%; Michael Watson (R), 1139 votes/20.71%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.04%.
Attorney General – Jennifer R. Collins (D), 4599 votes/81.25%; and Lynn Fitch (R), 1061 votes/18.75%.
State Auditor – Shad White (R), 3093 votes/98.10 %; and Write-in Votes, 60 votes/1.90%.
State Treasurer – Addie Lee Green (D), 4315 votes/77.90%; and David McRae (R), 1224 votes/22.1%.
Commissioner of Agriculture/Commerce – Rickey L. Cole (D), 4395 votes/79.76%; Andy Gipson (R), 1114 votes/20.22%; and Write-in Vote, 1 votes/0.02%.
Commissioner of Insurance – Robert E. Amos (D), 4356 votes/78.16%; and Mike Chaney (R), 1217 votes/21.84%.
Public Service Commissioner Central District – Brent Bailey (R), 1222 votes/22.19%: and De’Keither A. Stamps (D), 4285 votes/77.81%.
Transportation Commissioner Central District – Butch Lee (R), 1049 votes/18.79%; and Willie L. Simmons (D), 4534 votes/81.21%.
District Attorney 21 – Akillie M. Oliver (D), 4950 votes/99.46%; and Write-in Votes, 27 votes/0.54%.
Senate District 21 – Barbara Blackmon (D), 1871 votes/99.47%; and Write-in Votes, 10 votes/0.53%.
Senate District 24 – David Jordan (D), 3128 votes/99.46%; and Write-in Votes, 17 votes/0.54%.
House District 32 – Kevin Horan (D), 1167 votes/99.74% and Write-in Votes, 3 votes/0.26%.
House District 47 – Bryant Clark (D), 3380 votes/99.71%; and Write-in Votes, 10 votes/0.29%.
House District 48 – Jason White (R), 375 votes/97.66%; and Write-in Votes, 9 votes/2.34%.
Chancery Clerk – Charlie M. Luckett (D), 5060 votes/99.8%; and Write-in Votes, 10 votes/0.20%.
Circuit Clerk – Earline Wright-Hart (D), 5090 votes/99.53%; and Write-in Votes, 24 votes/0.47%.
Coroner – Dexter ‘Skip’ Howard (D), 5067 votes/99.78%; and Write-in Votes, 11 votes/0.22%.
Prosecuting Attorney – Charles ‘C’ Edwards (D), 5035 votes/99.72%; and Write-in Votes, 14 votes/0.28%.
Sheriff – Willie E. March (D), 3192 votes/56.05%; Mickey P. Chisolm (I), 483 votes/8.48%; Joseph ‘Joey’Head (I), 2018 votes/35.43%; and Write-in Votes, 2 votes/0.04%.
Tax Collector – Linda Rollins (D), 5199 votes/99.83%; and Write-in Votes, 9 votes/0.17%.
Supervisor District 1 – Leonard ‘H’ Hampton (D), 1071 votes/98.98%; and Write-in Votes, 11 votes/1.02%.
Supervisor District 2 – James H. Young (D), 853 votes/99.53%; and Write-in Votes, 4 votes/0.47%.
Supervisor District 3 – Debra Mabry (D), 932 votes/82.77%; Edward ‘Ed’ Lewis (I), 193 votes/17.14 %; and Write-in Vote, 1 vote/0.09%.
Supervisor District 4 – Leroy Johnson (D), 927 votes/83.89%; and Zachary Killebrew (I), 178 votes/16.11%.
Supervisor District 5 – Alphonzo ‘B.M.’ Greer (D), 1063 votes/85.73%; David Cross (I), 169 votes/13.63%; and Write-in Votes, 8 votes/0.65%.
Justice Court Judge District 1 – Shirley Neal (D), 2882 votes/99.72%; and Write-in Votes, 8 votes/0.28%.
Justice Court Judge District 2 – Marcus Fisher (D), 2148 votes/99.4%; and Write-in Votes, 13 votes/0.60%.
Constable District 1 – Sharkey Ford, Sr. (D), 2850 votes/99.62%; and Write-in Votes, 11 votes/0.38%.
Constable District 2 – Willie L. Anderson (D), 1860 votes/77.95%; Robert F. Kirklin Sr. (I), 525 votes/22%; and Write-in Vote, 1 vote/0.04%.
Holmes County School Bond Referendum – FOR, 2849 votes/55.12%; and AGAINST, 2320 votes/44.88%.