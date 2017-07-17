DOROTHY MAY PORTER

Dorothy May (Manley) Porter of Lexington, Mississippi passed away on July 3, 2017. She was born January 25, 1924 in Leicester, England to Arthur and Rebecca Manley. She married Alfred Allen Porter, Jr. on March 31, 1945. Mrs. Porter traveled to The United States of America in February of 1946, aboard the Queen Mary, the first ship bringing servicemen home from WWII. She landed in New York and then traveled by train to Gulfport, Mississippi.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Allen, her brother Walter Manley, her sister Kathleen, a daughter Aileen Koch and stepdaughters, Allene Swofford and Sarah Anderson.

She is survived by daughters, Gloria Mitton of Gulfport, Mississippi and Kathleen Mayo of Lexington, Mississippi and stepdaughter Alice Crego of Pearland, Texas.

The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on July 6, 2017 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lexington, MS. Father Paul Yerger of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Clinton, MS officiated. Visitation was held at Southern Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Burial followed the funeral at Odd Fellows Cemetery.