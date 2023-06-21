Arthur Wayne Rhea, 78, of Lexington, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Wayne, to all who knew him, was born September 30, 1944, in Dunlap, Tennessee. Upon graduating from Savannah High School, he joined the US Navy and had a fulfilling career in electronics. He proudly served his country for 20 years and retired to Lexington, MS. He attended Holmes Junior College and Delta State University, earning a degree in business. After graduation, he spent many years farming with the Padgett and Kimbrough families and then worked for the US Postal Service as a rural mail carrier where he retired for a second time. Serving as a ruling elder, he was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lexington until his death. The most important things to Wayne were his faith and family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Diane, taking hunting trips with his nephew Joel, and cheering on his grandson Ray at his many sporting events.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Arthur Rhea; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Neil Boyd; and niece, Lisa Ross Parker.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane of Lexington, MS; daughter and son-in-law, Kerri and Len Ware Jr. and grandson, Ray of Brandon, MS; his sisters Norlenia (Gene) of Lexington, MS, Janice (Tommy) of Adamsville, TN, and Judy (Jerry) of Savannah, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 3:15 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday, June 10, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Howard-Allen Educational Building (beside the Presbyterian Church). Committal Service was on Monday, June 12, at 11:00 am at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS.

Memorials may be sent to the Lisa Ross Parker Foundation online or to 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1700-121, Brentwood, TN 37027 or to a charity of choice.