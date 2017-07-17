“For the Joy of the Lord

is my strength”

Nehemiah 8:106

Ms. Martha Jean Williams was born in Goodman, Mississippi on September 12, 1961. On Sunday July 9, 2017 in Jackson, Mississippi, God called one of his special angels home. She was the sixth child born to the late Mr. Earnest and Pearlie Williams of Vaughan, Mississippi.

She accepted her faith in Christ at an early age at St. Peters Independent Church in Pickens, Mississippi where she remained a faithful member until her death. In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Her motto: Never give up on family, friends or yourself!

She leaves to cherish her memories and to mourn her death her family: two sisters, Mrs. Ernestine (Robert Sr.) Bilbrew of Canton, MS and Mrs. Mary (Eugene Sr.) Davis of Roanoke VA; three brothers, Mr. Earsia Lee Williams of Memphis, TN, Mr. Leroy Williams and Mr. Melvin Williams, both of Vaughan, MS; four nieces Daphne and Courtney Bilbrew and Ebony and Ashley Davis; five nephews, Leroy and Derrick Nelson, Tony Burns, Robert Bilbrew Jr. and Eugene Davis Jr; great nephews and one niece, Trevon Bilbrew, Jayden Fields, Moriah Bilbrew and Rhiley Bilbrew; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by one brother Mr. Ervin Williams.

Visitation for Ms. Martha Williams will be held at Family Memorial Funeral Home in Canton, MS Friday July 14, 2017 from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. Family will be receiving family and friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Homegoing Celebration Service will be held Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Couparle United Methodist Church in Camden, MS with viewing at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.